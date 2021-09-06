Isaac Mbenza leaves Huddersfield
13:30pm, Mon 06 Sep 2021
Belgian winger Isaac Mbenza has left Huddersfield by mutual consent.
The 25-year-old was due to play for the Terriers up until the end of the 2021-22 season but both parties have agreed to terminate his contract.
Mbenza made 41 starts and 26 appearances from the bench and scored on six occasions for the West Yorkshire side after joining from French club Montpellier in 2018, initially on loan.
A club statement read: “Isaac Mbenza has today departed Huddersfield Town after the club and player came to an agreement to terminate his contract.”