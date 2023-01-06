Virgil van Dijk has a hamstring issue (John Walton/PA)
06 January 2023

It was a surprise for us – Virgil van Dijk injury blow for Liverpool

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2023

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is facing a month on the sidelines after a hamstring problem was found to be more serious than first feared.

The Netherlands captain was taken off at half-time of Monday’s defeat at Brentford and further assessment has determined the severity will keep him out for a while.

“It was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s a muscle thing – nothing different to say – it was one sprint too much in that moment.

“For Virgil, it is hard for him but he played an incredible amount of games over the last years and we cannot use him on the pitch, only off the pitch, and we will do that.

“He never had an issue with muscles before and it just now happened. That’s how it is. We did nothing different.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry reveals what he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

news

Italy and former Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after battle with cancer

football

Harry saw ‘the red mist’ in his brother during alleged physical confrontation

news