Italy’s 1990 World Cup Golden Boot winner Salvatore Schillaci dies aged 59

Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci, the breakthrough star of Italy’s home World Cup in 1990, has died aged 59.

The death of the former Messina, Juventus and Inter Milan forward, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, was confirmed on Wednesday morning by the Italian football federation (FIGC).

Schillaci’s domestic form for Juve in the 1989-90 season earned him a place in Italy’s squad for the 1990 finals, even though he started the tournament with just one cap to his name.

However, he finished as the tournament’s top goalscorer with six, as the hosts made it through to the semi-final before losing on penalties to Argentina.

The Sicily-born forward began his professional career with island club Messina before moving to Juve in the summer of 1989.

Schillaci started the 1990 finals as a substitute but came on to score a late winner in Italy’s tournament opener against Austria and was on target again in a 2-0 win over Czechoslovakia in the group stage.

He scored in each of Italy’s knockout-round matches, as well as the third-place play-off victory over England.

Schillaci only scored one further goal for Italy, in a European Championship qualifier against Norway in 1991.

He moved to Inter in 1992, spending two years there before moving to Japanese club Jubilo Iwata, but it is for his heroics at Italia 90 that he will always be best remembered.

Toto was a great footballer, a tenacious symbol of will and redemption, he was able to thrill the Azzurri fans because his football was full of passion

Gabriele Gravina, the president of the FIGC, said: “His face was a symbol of shared joy (and) will forever remain a common heritage of Italian football.

“Toto was a great footballer, a tenacious symbol of will and redemption, he was able to thrill the Azzurri fans because his football was full of passion. And it was precisely this indomitable spirit that made him appreciated by everyone and will make him immortal.”

Schillaci’s family announced last week he had been admitted to hospital.

The family posted on social media on Wednesday that those wishing to pay a final farewell to Schillaci could do so at the Renza Barbera stadium in his home city of Palermo until Thursday, with the precise timings being published by the city authorities.

The statement concluded: “Ciao Totò you will forever be in our hearts “