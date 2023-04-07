It’s a huge win – Dino Maamria delight as Burton stun in-form Barnsley

Burton boss Dino Maamria hailed a “huge win” for his side as they boosted their League One survival bid with a 2-1 victory over promotion-chasing Barnsley.

Conor Shaughnessy and Dale Taylor scored for Burton as they remained seven points clear of the relegation places with an impressive win over an in-form Tykes side that were chasing a 12th win in 15 games.

“It was a big win for us,” said Maamria. “Coming in here against a good Barnsley team, fourth in the league and in fantastic form – it’s a huge win.”

Barnsley dominated the first half and Maamria was disappointed with his side’s showing before the break but encouraging words at the interval saw Albion start quickly and hit the front with Shaughnessy’s first goal since December 2021.

Maamria added: “First half we were very tentative and nervous and made a lot of mistakes. All we did at half-time was instil some confidence and belief into the team and told them to go and be themselves and play on the front foot. Second half we responded really well and what a brilliant first goal – so well worked.”

Albion briefly held a two-goal lead when Taylor superbly curled home the fifth goal of his loan spell from Nottingham Forest with three minutes to go, only for Barnsley to halve the deficit moments later through Nicky Cadden’s sweetly struck left-footed effort.

It was the only time that keeper Craig MacGillivray was beaten in a stellar performance in goal for the Brewers.

“When we scored the second, we concede straight after and that gave them a bit of momentum and then Macca had to do his job and make a couple of great saves,” Maamria said.

“It was a whole team performance today. The back four did well and the midfield three were outstanding. Our front three worked tirelessly and Dale deserved his goal. It’s a great finish.

“At the other end when they got through Craig [MacGillivray] was there and he made some unbelievable saves late on and it’s a credit to him and to the whole team.”

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was hugely frustrated and felt a key moment early in the game cost his side dearly.

James Norwood’s shot was blocked on the line by Burton skipper John Brayford, with the visitors believing that an arm was used to stop the shot, but referee Adam Herczeg denied them what would have been a first penalty of the season.

“We found a keeper in unbelievable form, made five or six world-class saves but ultimately the best save of the day was made by their defender (John Brayford) on the line,” Duff said.

“You can’t hide away from the fact that it is a game-changing decision. If we go 1-0 up, and they are down to 10 men, we see the game out.

“It’s frustrating. Our keeper has had nothing to do, and we’ve been camped in their half for pretty much the whole game.

“I can’t be too harsh on the lads. People get emotionally attached to the result but there were lots and lots of good things today.

“Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hand up and it was bad luck, a top goalkeeping display and a poor decision by the referee.”