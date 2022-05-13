It’s been a big push: Frank Lampard urges Everton to keep fighting for points

Everton boss Frank Lampard is calling for one last push from his players to help them get over the line and secure Premier League football for next season.

Seven points from three games has lifted the Toffees two points clear of the bottom three with three games remaining and victory against Brentford on Sunday would be enough to keep them in the top division if Leeds lose to Brighton.

Victories over Chelsea and Leicester were followed by a draw with already-relegated Watford, and Lampard is determined to ensure his squad do not think the job is done.

The former England midfielder said: “It’s been a big push on and off the pitch for the club and sustaining that is not easy and not normal.

“I don’t expect the fans to wave us off at Finch Farm every week. That’s an absolute pleasure that they’re adding to it in this moment but for everybody we’re investing a lot.

“To try to keep that momentum until the end of the season is a big deal. I think a little part of Watford was maybe a little bit of tiredness off the back of Leicester.

“The beauty was we could give the players the day off yesterday, see their families, rest up, and we have a couple of days into Brentford so hopefully we’ll be fit and fresh for that.

“It’s been a nice return considering the type of game – big opponents, going away from home, changing that story for us.

“But we’re not done, we’re not over the line. The minute you switch off or you stop doing the good things you were doing this game can punish you, so we have to make sure we approach the games with the exact same attitude and try to pick up the results that we need.”

Everton have been dealt a blow with in-form Fabian Delph picking up a muscle injury that will keep him out this weekend, but Ben Godfrey and Donny Van De Beek could return.

Lampard will undoubtedly see home matches against Brentford and then Crystal Palace next Thursday as the key fixtures for picking up points ahead of a final-day trip to Arsenal.

He said: “If we can we’d love to get it done. That’s the whole aim of where we’re at and has been the aim since I’ve been here, but we’re not underestimating Brentford – fantastic team, fantastic coach, had a really good season.

“Then Crystal Palace – fantastic team, fantastic coach. It’s the Premier League so, as much as we want it, we have to go and take it, it’s a simple as that.”