It’s not even sunk in yet – City youngster Micah Hamilton reflects on debut goal

Micah Hamilton admitted he was struggling to take everything in after his dream goalscoring debut for Manchester City in the Champions League.

The 20-year-old former club ball boy grasped his opportunity as manager Pep Guardiola made wholesale changes for Wednesday’s final group stage dead rubber at Red Star Belgrade.

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half with a superb strike and also won a late penalty as holders City triumphed 3-2 to wrap up Group G with six wins from six.

“I don’t even know what to say,” the academy graduate told the club’s website.

“I started just trying to ease into the game and then the moment came and I just took the opportunity. I didn’t know what to do to celebrate!

“It’s not even sunk in yet. I’m just taking it all in. It’s amazing.”

Manchester-born Hamilton joined City at the age of nine and has worked his way through the club’s ranks.

Injury has hindered his progress but he shone in Belgrade alongside two other recent academy products in Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb, the scorer of City’s second goal.

Hamilton said: “I’ve played with (Rico) right through the age groups and now to be doing it on the big stage is something mad, and the same with Oscar. I played with him last season.

“Two top players. To have them there by my side felt so good.

“The academy system is top at City and especially when you train with the first team day to day, you improve every day. They make you feel comfortable and welcome and I just felt myself on the pitch.

“I’m just going to keep my head down, keep working and hopefully chances will come.”

The strikes from Hamilton and Bobb gave City a 2-0 lead before Hwang In-beom pulled one back. Kalvin Phillips, making a rare start, restored a two-goal cushion with an 85th-minute spot-kick before Aleksandar Katai headed a late consolation.

It was Phillips’ first goal for the club having struggled to establish himself since his move from Leeds last year. The England midfielder has been linked with a move away in January but Guardiola did not want to fuel any speculation.

“I don’t know what is going to happen,” he said. “Now he is here. There are a lot of games until the end of January, hopefully he can help us.”