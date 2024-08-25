It’s scary – Pep Guardiola wants Erling Haaland to press teams ‘like an animal’

Pep Guardiola told Manchester City sharpshooter Erling Haaland during summer talks that he needs to press “like an animal” and scare opponents with his movement.

The 24-year-old Norway international has won the Premier League Golden Boot in both of his seasons at the Etihad Stadium, but the performances and goal return dipped during his second campaign.

Guardiola says Haaland complained of feeling “tired” and a “little bit drained” after his treble-winning debut season, but the City striker has returned refreshed from a relaxing summer.

Haaland looked sharp as he scored his 10th hat-trick in sky blue in Saturday’s 4-1 comeback win against Ipswich, making it 94 goals in 96 starts for the club.

“He feels good,” boss Guardiola said. “Last season always he had problems in the hips, in the ankles, in the knee.

“This season of course he takes care of himself with the physios really well, but I had the feeling that he is sharper.

“After training sessions stays longer to practice the crosses and controls. Last season it never happened because he was not perfect.

I like when he runs a lot. I like when he presses like an animal. I like it. It helps to score a goal.

“With his body he has to be perfect to perform at that level. That’s why you have an incredible organisation to help the players to be as comfortable to perform at their best.”

Haaland still managed 27 top-flight goals in 2023-24 as City won an unprecedented fourth straight league title, with Guardiola saying “last season was fine”.

That comment epitomises the demanding, meticulous approach that led the coach to talk with the striker during City’s pre-season tour in the USA about “some things” he “didn’t like”.

“When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively.

“When you are disconnected defensively and you run and the ball surprises you, you are not precise. This mix to know exactly what to do and help us.

“His body language – imagine a central defender has the ball and he makes a sprint with this body and legs moving. It’s scary.

“And helps us for the people in the middle and back to support him. And we are more effective in our high pressing.

“And we need him. This is not negotiable. If you don’t score a goal, it’s fine. But you need to do it.”

Asked whether he wants Haaland to be involved more in the build-up, the City boss added: “Yeah, especially when we link up with him he has to control better the ball.

“But we are working with him on it. Hopefully he can do it.”