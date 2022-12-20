Ivan Toney has been charged over further alleged breaches of FA betting rules (Nigel French/PA)
Ivan Toney charged over further alleged breaches of FA betting rules

By NewsChain Sport
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced.

In November, Toney was charged with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period.

The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between March 14, 2017 and February 18, 2019.

Toney has until January 4 to provide a response.

