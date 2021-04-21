‘I’ve let you down and I’m sorry’ – John W Henry apologises to Liverpool fans

Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry has taken full responsibility for “disruption” caused by the Reds’ involvement in the proposed European Super League and has apologised to the club’s fans for letting them down.

Henry addressed supporters in a video message posted by the club on Twitter on Wednesday morning, after the Merseyside outfit and the other ‘big six’ Premier League sides announced on Tuesday night that they have withdrawn from the hugely controversial project.

The American businessman acknowledged the breakaway competition would only have worked with fans’ full support and said he alone was responsible for the “unnecessary negativity brought forward over the last couple of days”.

“I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the last 48 hours,” he said.

“It goes without saying but should be said, the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans.

“No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.”

Henry spoke of the “hurt” being felt and also apologised to manager Jurgen Klopp, his staff and players “and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud”.

“They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption,” Henry said. “They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most.

“They love your club and work to make you proud every single day. I know the entire LFC team has the expertise and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward.

“More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football we dreamed of what you dreamed of and we’ve worked hard to improve your club.

“Our work isn’t done and I hope you understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests.”

Henry said he took full personal responsibility for “the unnecessary negativity” and that fans had displayed their “rightful power”.

“In this endeavour I’ve let you down and I’m sorry and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the last couple of days,” he said.

“It’s something I won’t forget and shows the power the fans have today and will rightfully continue to have.

“If there’s one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it’s how crucial fans are to our sport, and to every sport – it’s shown in every empty stadium.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year for all of us, virtually no-one unaffected, and it’s important the Liverpool FC family remain intact, vital and committed.

“From what we’ve seen of you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support, I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that. Thanks for listening.”