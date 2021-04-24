I’ve no idea how we didn’t win – Jimmy Ball on Forest Green’s latest setback

Interim boss Jimmy Ball admitted he had no idea how Forest Green failed to win after his play-off chasing side were held to a goalless draw at Crawley

Rovers remain in sixth place despite a second stalemate of the week taking their recent run of form to just one win in nine League Two games.

Aaron Collins spurned three chances as Rovers again struggled to find their shooting boots and saw their winless away run stretch to five games.

“I’ve no idea how we didn’t win,” Ball said.

“But if we continue to create chances like that we will be OK.

“To put on a performance like that and not to win is hard to take, but the mental strength of the lads not to concede is tremendous.

“If we click, if we get it right, someone will be in for a hiding.”

Ball, who has the job until the end of the season after replacing Mark Cooper, believes the key is for his men to be effective in every game.

He added: “We must believe it will come, we haven’t lost ground and we have maintained our position.

“Crawley are awkward opponents but the lads have tails up and I fancied us for three points.”

Crawley head coach John Yems felt proud that his side continued their habit of taking points off teams in the top half of the table.

“We are learning all the time,” he said.

“With the number of injuries and suspension problems we have, it was a credit to the lads who have come in.

“We have taken four points off Forest Green this season and we stood tall – you can’t fault any of them.”

Yems was pleased with the reaction shown by his side having criticised them for “not competing well enough” in the midweek defeat at Newport.

He added: “When all is said and done, we have beaten the top sides so it is onwards and upwards.

“The boys put in a shift and we never gave in. We have two games to go and we’ll be giving everything.”