I’ve not got a magic wand – Neil Harris tells Gillingham players to ‘step up’

Neil Harris warned his misfiring players to start urgently producing results after Gillingham slumped to a dismal 2-0 defeat against Northampton, saying: “I’ve not got a magic wand.”

Sam Hoskins netted the opener before then turning provider in the second half to set up Kieron Bowie and help clinch a comfortable victory.

Gillingham dumped Premier League Brentford – who stunned Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime – out of the Carabao Cup in midweek but lie one point above the League Two drop zone and without a win in six.

And boss Harris said: “I have to keep doing what I feel is right in regards to our formation and team selection.

“I take responsibility for that – I’m the manager and I’m at the forefront of the football club.

“But I need my players to step up. I need them to produce – I’ve not got a magic wand – and once they are on the pitch they have to find a way to produce.

“I know the fans are frustrated but I appreciate them for sticking with the team for 90 minutes today.

“I don’t take the support for granted one little bit. I’m as disappointed with the results and league position as anybody. It’s a hell of a tough period at the minute.

“Did the lads try? Yes, there was no lack of effort.

“But we need better quality. Ultimately Northampton got into four good areas today and they scored two goals.

“Frustrating doesn’t half sum it up. “

Northampton started the day 19 places ahead of Harris’ hosts – and the gulf in quality was evident throughout.

Town were only denied a first-minute lead when Glenn Morris saved well from Shaun McWilliams’ driven shot.

But Hoskins, who had earlier struck wide from distance, then pounced on Will Wright’s mistake to fire Northampton in front and grab his 13th goal of the season.

Gillingham’s best chances came after half-time when Jordan Green and Lewis Walker both went close.

But Brady’s promotion-chasers sealed the victory when Bowie met Hoskins’ drilled cross to keep them third in the table.

Boss Jon Brady, whose side remain hot on the heels of Leyton Orient and Stevenage, said: “I’m really pleased.

“You can look at where they are in the table but the way they played at Brentford on Tuesday shows they’re a good side.

“We had to work really hard to get our two goals today.

“[Sam’s] brilliant, scored a great goal and took it really well, he worked tirelessly.

“His forward runs were excellent, he got through their backline time and time again.”

“I wanted to play fast and aggressively, I felt we did that.

“Our energy and tempo were much better – we were our better selves today.”