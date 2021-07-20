Izzy Brown injury blow for Preston

By NewsChain Sport
16:51pm, Tue 20 Jul 2021
Preston have confirmed that Izzy Brown will be sidelined for a significant period of time after he suffered a ruptured Achilles in training.

The midfielder will begin his recovery at the club’s Euxton training ground after suffering the non-contact injury on Monday, with scans confirming its severity.

A club statement said: “Everyone at the club wishes Izzy the very best in his recovery and will support him in any way possible during his rehabilitation.”

Part of a message posted by Brown on Twitter: “I’ve came (sic) through an ACL injury before so I know what it takes to get through these sort of setbacks!

“I WILL be back stronger and better than before.”

