08 February 2022

Jack Baldwin could be back for Ross County’s clash with Livingston

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin could return from a knee injury as the Staggies host Livingston.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Saturday’s win over Dundee after missing the midweek draw against Aberdeen with a broken nose.

Defender Kayne Ramsay is also pushing for a recall after illness while midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.

Livingston striker Joel Nouble returns from suspension.

Cristian Montano is banned, however, after being sent off in the 2-1 win against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Andrew Shinnie rejoins the squad after becoming a father at the weekend.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

2022 Oscars nominations: The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story lead Academy Awards short list

world news

Shocking footage shows West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting pet cat around his kitchen

news

Government minister says PM’s Jimmy Savile slur not to blame for hate mob targeting Keir Starmer in street

news