Jack Bonham and Connor Ogilvie to leave Gillingham after rejecting new contracts
Gillingham goalkeeper Jack Bonham and defender Connor Ogilvie are to leave the club after turning down new contracts.
Bonham started 44 of 46 Sky Bet League One games during the 2020-21 campaign while left-back Ogilvie was the most used player in the Gills squad, playing over 4,000 minutes for Steve Evans’ side.
They head the list of seven players announced as departing MEMS Priestfield Stadium, with second top goalscorer Jordan Graham – with 12 goals – also rejecting fresh terms.
Goalkeeper Sacha Bastien, midfielders Tyreke Johnson and Matty Willock and striker Dominic Samuel will leave the club on June 30.
Striker John Akinde and defender Christian Maghoma remain under contract at Gillingham but have been transfer-listed as Evans looks to build his team for next season.