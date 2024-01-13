13 January 2024

Jack Bridge penalty earns Southend victory over Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
13 January 2024

Jack Bridge fired Southend to a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh with a second-half penalty at Silverlake Stadium.

The encounter got off to a slow start but picked up as the halfway point in the first period approached when Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell made a pair of saves in quick succession.

There were numerous chances for both sides to net an opener before the break, but it was not until Henry Sandat was pulled down and Bridge coolly converted that the deadlock was finally broken after 53 minutes.

Southend nearly had another when Ollie Kensdale’s header hit the crossbar, but the spot-kick was ultimately all it took for the Shrimpers to secure all three points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen's final moments and how Charles learned she'd died: Royal revelations in new memo

news

Veteran broadcaster Annie Nightingale dies aged 83

celebrity

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals he has ‘about a year’ to live due to cancer

world news