Southend are back in the National League play-off places (Richard Sellers/PA)
04 February 2023

Jack Bridge shoots Southend past struggling York

By NewsChain Sport
04 February 2023

Jack Bridge’s brace fired Southend back into the National League play-off places with a 2-0 win over troubled York.

Both goals came in the second half, with the first from the penalty spot after Bridge went down under a challenge.

Bridge stepped up himself and opened the scoring in the 64th minute with a spot-kick down the middle as Ethan Ross dived to his right.

The second was all Bridge’s work as he turned away from his defender inside the box before lofting a shot over Ross to find the net, condemning the Minstermen to a third straight loss.

