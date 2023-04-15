15 April 2023

Jack Bridge’s penalty brace sees off Dagenham to boost Southend hopes

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2023

Jack Bridge scored two second-half penalties as Southend secured a 2-0 National League win against Dagenham.

Bridge put the home side ahead from the spot after 51 minutes before doubling the Shrimpers’ advantage with a second penalty moments later.

Southend’s win, their third from their last four appearances, takes them to just three points outside the play-off positions.

Dagenham remain in 10th, one place behind the Shrimpers.

