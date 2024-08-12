Jack Butland assured about Rangers ambitions following talks with club bosses

Jack Butland revealed talks with the Rangers hierarchy left him assured about the Ibrox club’s future.

Nottingham Forest reportedly had a bid turned down over the winter for the 31-year-old England international goalkeeper, who signed a four-year deal when he joined Rangers from Crystal Palace in 2023 and remains one of the Govan club’s biggest assets.

Ahead of Rangers’ Champions League third qualifier second leg against Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden Park on Tuesday night – where defender Leon Balogun is an injury doubt – Butland spoke about his alignment with the ambitions of key figures at the club as he looked forward to continuing his Ibrox career.

He said: “I think we have a good relationship. There is certainly an idea of what we want to achieve and ultimately I want to be successful here.

“We have had conversations. My conversation with the club has been what are we doing, where are we going, how far are we going and how far are we pushing?

“Any player at any club, that’s what you want to know – the ambition.

“For me, no cloudy areas over that. I am looking forward to the season and playing as well as I can.

“(I spoke to) everybody, you get the opportunity to speak with directors on planes, pick their brains and speak to people.

“That is what this club is all about. You’ve got to be together.

“I am not concerned but it is good to speak with those people and know where the club is at, the direction and optimism, as a player there are things you want to know and be a part of.

“I hope my opinion is sometimes taken and matters as well and it’s a good relationship. I really enjoy how things are going.”

Rangers boss Philippe Clement, whose side drew 1-1 with Dynamo in last week’s first leg, was reassured to see that Butland sees his future at Ibrox.

The Belgian said: “It is important and it shows also that we are in a good way because people with that quality, and they feel that the story is not going the right way, they step out of the story and will have several other opportunities.

“Jack feels what is going on inside the building, what is going on inside the club and the squad, how things are evolving here in every sense.

“Things that fans cannot see because they only see the game and the result, and you guys also.

“It is a really big signal I think that somebody after his season and with his quality is saying that. I think it is a really symbolic thing.”

Butland is keen to experience Champions League football this season.

He said: “The Champions League was the target last year, it’s the focus this year and for any of the boys, personally, I would love to experience that.

“We are not comfortable with the Europa League. It’s a great competition if you are in it and a great opportunity to progress but we want to test ourselves.

“What it does for the club and players who have experienced that, it’s an important thing.

“There is so many pros to qualify for that and it’s certainly our target.”

On Balogun, who replaced debutant Robin Propper in the 2-1 William Hill Premiership win over Motherwell at the weekend, Clement said: “We have one doubt tomorrow from the squad at the weekend, Leon Balogun.

“He felt something at the end of the game. He didn’t train today and we will see how he is tomorrow. The rest all came out well from the game.”