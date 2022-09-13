13 September 2022

Jack Cook rescues point for Wealdstone from draw at Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Jack Cook rescued Wealdstone as they stole a stoppage-time point from a 1-1 draw at Maidstone.

Cook converted in the 90th minute after a long throw to extend his side’s unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to six games.

That had looked like ending after Sam Corne put Maidstone ahead with just 10 minutes to go.

Corne fired into an empty net after Christie Pattisson pulled the ball back, but the hosts could not hold on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news