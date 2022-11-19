19 November 2022

Jack Cook stuns managerless York with late winner for Wealdstone

19 November 2022

Wealdstone captain Jack Cook struck in stoppage time as his side came from behind to beat managerless York 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at the Community Stadium.

The Minstermen were rewarded for a positive start, with Adam Crookes’ header hitting the crossbar before Manny Duku nodded them in front from a corner in the 14th minute.

The visitors equalised in the 67th minute when on-loan Sheffield United defender Miguel Freckleton stabbed the ball in from a free-kick, with Stones keeper Samuel Howes then producing a fine late save to deny Ryan Fallowfield.

Just when it looked like both sides would have to settle for a point, Cook headed in a free-kick to stun York, who this week sacked the popular John Askey.

