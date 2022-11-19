Jack Cook stuns managerless York with late winner for Wealdstone
Wealdstone captain Jack Cook struck in stoppage time as his side came from behind to beat managerless York 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at the Community Stadium.
The Minstermen were rewarded for a positive start, with Adam Crookes’ header hitting the crossbar before Manny Duku nodded them in front from a corner in the 14th minute.
The visitors equalised in the 67th minute when on-loan Sheffield United defender Miguel Freckleton stabbed the ball in from a free-kick, with Stones keeper Samuel Howes then producing a fine late save to deny Ryan Fallowfield.
Just when it looked like both sides would have to settle for a point, Cook headed in a free-kick to stun York, who this week sacked the popular John Askey.
