24 November 2022

Jack Currie back into contention for AFC Wimbledon against Chesterfield

By NewsChain Sport
24 November 2022

Jack Currie is back in contention for AFC Wimbledon’s FA Cup second-round clash with National League Chesterfield.

The left-back missed last week’s League Two trip to Tranmere with a knock but came through 90 minutes unscathed against Sutton in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.

Manager Johnnie Jackson is likely to revert to a more familiar line-up after making 10 changes for the midweek outing.

Striker Kyle Hudlin will hope for a further opportunity after scoring the winner against Sutton.

Akwasi Asante (hamstring) will travel with the Chesterfield squad after a month out but Lucas Covolan (ankle), Manny Oyeleke (knee) and Ollie Banks (hamstring) are still out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

news

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

news

World Cup shock! Lionel Messi’s Argentina stunned by defeat against Saudi Arabia

world news