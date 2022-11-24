Jack Currie back into contention for AFC Wimbledon against Chesterfield
Jack Currie is back in contention for AFC Wimbledon’s FA Cup second-round clash with National League Chesterfield.
The left-back missed last week’s League Two trip to Tranmere with a knock but came through 90 minutes unscathed against Sutton in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.
Manager Johnnie Jackson is likely to revert to a more familiar line-up after making 10 changes for the midweek outing.
Striker Kyle Hudlin will hope for a further opportunity after scoring the winner against Sutton.
Akwasi Asante (hamstring) will travel with the Chesterfield squad after a month out but Lucas Covolan (ankle), Manny Oyeleke (knee) and Ollie Banks (hamstring) are still out.
