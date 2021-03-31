Jack Diamond wants to go to the top with Sunderland after signing long-term deal
Jack Diamond insists he wants to play at the highest level with Sunderland after signing a new long-term deal at the club.
The academy graduate has broken into the first team under Black Cats boss Lee Johnson, making 27 appearances in total and scoring twice, following a successful loan spell at Harrogate last season.
Diamond, who made his Sunderland debut in October 2018, has signed a new contract until June 2024.
The 21-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’ve been here since I was 14, so to be offered the chance to play for Sunderland – when they are on the up – is a fantastic opportunity for me.
“I’ve broken into the first team this season under the new head coach and I’m pleased to be rewarded with a new contract, but my goal stays the same and that’s to play at the highest level I possibly can with this club.”