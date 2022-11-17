Jack Earing pushing for Walsall start against Crawley
Jack Earing could start for Walsall when they host Crawley.
The midfielder came off the bench in last weekend’s goalless draw at Carlisle having been out injured since September.
Joss Labadie and Joe Riley have begun light training following their long-term injuries.
But boss Michael Flynn does not expect to see either back in action this side of Christmas.
Crawley are still without the services of James Balagizi.
The on-loan Liverpool midfielder underwent surgery on a groin injury in October and will probably be out for another couple of weeks.
Interim boss Lewis Young could therefore stick with the side which beat Barrow last weekend.
Town are unbeaten in their last five matches in League Two but are yet to register an away win this season.
