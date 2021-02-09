Jack Fitzwater set to feature for Livingston against Hamilton

Jon Guthrie (left) and Jack Fitzwater
Jon Guthrie (left) and Jack Fitzwater (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:02pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater is back in contention for the Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton.

The centre-back was on the bench for the defeat by St Johnstone on Saturday but was not fit to play.

Jon Guthrie, Julien Serrano and Gavin Reilly remain out along with long-term absentees Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs.

Charlie Trafford should recover from a knock in time for Hamilton’s trip to West Lothian.

Ben Stirling is back in training after recovering from illness and should be OK.

Shaun Want (thigh) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have been out in recent weeks while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

