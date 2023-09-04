04 September 2023

Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of upcoming England fixtures

By NewsChain Sport
Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.

The Football Association confirmed both players had reported to England’s St George’s Park base on Monday.

However, the pair were then withdrawn from the squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to arriving at camp.

No further call-ups are expected, with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier scheduled to arrive on Wednesday owing to a personal commitment.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw on Saturday before taking on Scotland in Glasgow in a friendly on September 12.

