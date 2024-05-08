Jack Grealish landed with £1,042 bill after admitting speeding in Range Rover
Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has been fined £666 and handed five penalty points after being caught speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone.
Grealish did not attend a four-minute hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, but pleaded guilty through his lawyer.
The 28-year-old, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, was also ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £266, leaving him with a total bill of £1,042.
The court was told the England winger was caught speeding in Worcestershire while driving a Range Rover Sport on the morning of July 17, 2023.
Prosecutor Andy Saunders said the vehicle was caught by a mobile speed camera travelling at 44mph on Station Road, Wythall, but there were no other aggravating factors.
A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.
Grealish’s barrister, John Dye, said of his client: “Mr Grealish means no discourtesy by not attending.
“I am instructed to enter a guilty plea on his behalf in relation to speeding.”
After confirming that the maximum penalty for the offence was £1,000, reduced to £666 after a guilty plea, Mr Dye told the court: “He can afford to pay that figure.
“I am asked to apologise on his behalf. It was a mistake.”
The court was told Grealish had a full, clean driving licence at the time of the speeding offence.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox