08 May 2024

Jack Grealish landed with £1,042 bill after admitting speeding in Range Rover

By NewsChain Sport
08 May 2024

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has been fined £666 and handed five penalty points after being caught speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone.

Grealish did not attend a four-minute hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, but pleaded guilty through his lawyer.

The 28-year-old, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, was also ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £266, leaving him with a total bill of £1,042.

The court was told the England winger was caught speeding in Worcestershire while driving a Range Rover Sport on the morning of July 17, 2023.

Prosecutor Andy Saunders said the vehicle was caught by a mobile speed camera travelling at 44mph on Station Road, Wythall, but there were no other aggravating factors.

A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.

Grealish’s barrister, John Dye, said of his client: “Mr Grealish means no discourtesy by not attending.

“I am instructed to enter a guilty plea on his behalf in relation to speeding.”

After confirming that the maximum penalty for the offence was £1,000, reduced to £666 after a guilty plea, Mr Dye told the court: “He can afford to pay that figure.

“I am asked to apologise on his behalf. It was a mistake.”

The court was told Grealish had a full, clean driving licence at the time of the speeding offence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news

Fresh strikes by train drivers to cause more disruption for rail passengers

news

Tory rebel Braverman urges Sunak to change course after election wipe-out

news