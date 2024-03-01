Jack Grealish set for another spell out with groin problem

Jack Grealish is unlikely to be fit for England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The City midfielder suffered a recurrence of a recent groin injury in the club’s FA Cup win at Luton on Tuesday.

Grealish was substituted after just 38 minutes of the 6-2 victory at Kenilworth Road, cutting short what had been his first appearance in four games.

He has been ruled out of Sunday’s derby against Manchester United in the Premier League and Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday he was unlikely to play again before the next international break.

Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. I haven’t spoken with (England manager) Gareth (Southgate) but I don’t think he will be ready.

“When he will come back, I don’t know exactly. He will not be fit for this weekend.

“I think he has to recover well. He has had a setback and he has to recover well for us to use him as much as possible.”

England host Brazil at Wembley on March 23 and Belgium three days later as part of their Euro 2024 preparations.

Grealish has had a difficult season having struggled for form and fitness and seen team-mates excel in his place.

The 28-year-old had been one of the most consistent performers during City’s 2022-23 treble-winning campaign.

Guardiola is confident he will bounce back from this latest problem.

The Spaniard said: “Yes, he doesn’t have an alternative. Setbacks in life are always there, it is how you overcome them.”