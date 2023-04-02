Jack Grealish took time to settle but is now unbelievable – Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva believes Jack Grealish is now producing “unbelievable” football after taking time to settle in at Manchester City.

Grealish was outstanding in City’s convincing 4-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday, with his performance including scoring a goal, creating another and making a vital interception to prevent one at the other end.

It was the latest of a number of impressive performances this season from the England midfielder, who is becoming a mainstay of Pep Guardiola’s side and looking more like a £100million player.

The 27-year-old had an inconsistent first season at the Etihad Stadium following his then British record move from Aston Villa in 2021 but team-mate Silva is not surprised his quality is now coming through.

The Portugal playmaker said: “He’s been really, really good. Against Liverpool he was unbelievable.

“The first season at City is not easy. For me it wasn’t simple – not easy for Riyad (Mahrez).

“People just think you’re going to come into one of the best teams in the world and are going to start every game and be the best player every game. It just doesn’t work that way.

“The manager demands a lot from the players, it’s a different style of play to most of the other teams.

“You have to get used to it. Sometimes it takes time. When you have tough moments you just have to accept it and keep going.

“Now Jack is doing well and I’m really happy for him – he deserves it.”

With Arsenal also victorious over the weekend, City’s success did not see them cut into the Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League. The gap remains at eight points, although City have a game in hand.

Yet the performance maintains the winning momentum the champions built throughout March and underlined their determination not to surrender the title easily.

Silva said: “I think we’re playing our best football of the season. Where we are at the moment is the best we’ve played, by far. We have to keep the momentum.”