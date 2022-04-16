16 April 2022

Jack Hamilton bags brace as Arbroath recover to beat Queen of the South

Striker Jack Hamilton helped himself to a double as Arbroath came from behind to thump Queen of the South 5-1 and keep their cinch Championship promotion hopes very much alive.

The Red Lichties found themselves behind early on, but hit back in devastating style to close to within a point of leaders Kilmarnock.

The visitors, who had lost their previous six games in all competitions, started the game well and took a 12th-minute lead through Ally Roy’s header, and Calvin McGrory and Innes Cameron both tested keeper Derek Gaston as they pressed for a second.

However, they were pegged back by Colin Hamilton’s strike with 25 minutes gone and found themselves trailing at the break courtesy of Jack Hamilton’s 37th-minute effort.

Cameron’s own goal nine minutes after the restart gave Arbroath breathing space and Jack Hamilton doubled his tally from distance with the hour-mark approaching before substitute James Craigen’s late header completed the rout.

