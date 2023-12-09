09 December 2023

Jack Hunt helps Bristol Rovers secure a point

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2023

Jack Hunt spared new Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor’s blushes with a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Cheltenham Town at the Memorial Stadium.

Striker Will Goodwin put the Robins in command on 28 minutes, coolly slotting in from 10 yards out after a counter-attack led by George Lloyd to record his fifth goal this season.

Lacklustre Rovers were booed off at half-time by their own supporters but raised their game after the break and Chris Martin blasted a good chance over as the hosts signaled their attacking intent.

Right-back Hunt, making his 500th senior appearance, showed Martin how it should be done when he equalised on 50 minutes, acrobatically poking a bouncing ball beyond Luke Southwood after good work by Luke Thomas.

Cheltenham’s ex-Rovers boss Darrell Clarke’s side defended resolutely as the hosts pressed for a winner to ensure Taylor’s first home game in charge since succeeding Joey Barton ended in frustration.

