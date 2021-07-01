Jack Marriott makes Peterborough return
13:50pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Peterborough have announced the return of striker Jack Marriott on a three-year deal.
The 26-year-old was released by Derby, who signed him from Posh in 2018, and becomes the club’s third summer signing following their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.
Marriott returns to the Weston Homes Stadium having scored 33 goals for the club during the 2017-18 campaign.
Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “After the last few seasons, I just want to play week in and week out and I feel that is what I need.
“It might be the same club, but a lot has changed. I was thrilled to see the club get promotion to the Championship because they have worked so hard to achieve that and hopefully I can help with the next stage.”