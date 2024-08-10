10 August 2024

Jack Nolan nets stunner to help Gillingham ease past Carlisle

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Jack Nolan scored a magnificent goal on his debut to help Gillingham defeat Carlisle 4-1 at Priestfield.

The former Accrington winger received the ball on the right wing and evaded a challenge before driving for the box and producing a terrific effort which found the roof of the net.

Tim Dieng had given Gills a second-minute lead when he fired home from close range following a blocked effort from Aaron Rowe.

The Cumbrians had good chances to level through Ben Barclay and Charlie Wyke, the latter striking the crossbar.

However, on-loan forward Jacob Wakeling doubled the home advantage shortly after the interval when he pounced on a loose pass before applying a clinical finish.

Jon Mellish pulled a goal back after 65 minutes when he prodded an effort beyond the reach of Jake Turner before Nolan took centre stage to add a third for the hosts in the 77th minute.

Jonny Williams came off the bench and secured the points with an excellent right-footed drive to give Mark Bonner the perfect start as Gills boss.

