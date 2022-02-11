Jack Payne could be involved when Swindon host Scunthorpe
Jack Payne could be involved for Swindon as they host Scunthorpe.
The midfielder has returned to training following a knee injury but is not fit enough to start.
Jonny Williams is out for around a week with a groin niggle while Jordan Lyden and Dion Conroy both have Achilles injuries.
Midfielder Louis Reed is back in contention after serving a two-match ban.
Tom Pugh will be suspended for Scunthorpe.
The midfielder was sent off for two yellow cards during the midweek win over Walsall – the Iron’s first three points since Boxing Day.
Midfielder Hayden Hackney is also suspended.
The Iron are looking for first back-to-back wins since February 2021 as they aim to beat the drop out of the Football League.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox