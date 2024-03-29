29 March 2024

Jack Price earns Shrewsbury a huge point against promotion-chasing Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
29 March 2024

Jack Price’s stunning late strike helped relegation-battling Shrewsbury earn a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Oxford in League One.

Billy Bodin fired Oxford into a second-half lead but they dropped out of the top six after Price volleyed home an 83rd-minute equaliser.

In a quiet opening 15 minutes, Oxford had the first opportunity through Mark Harris, who was played through on goal but was denied by goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury’s Aiden O’Brien received a low ball into the box from Dan Udoh on the half-hour mark, but his timid effort was parried clear by Jamie Cumming.

The U’s broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half.

Josh Murphy brought down a long ball, went around the keeper before getting pushed wide and sent in a low cross to Harris, who laid it off to Bodin to smash home.

But the hosts equalised through substitute Price’s 20-yard volley.

Oxford came close to retaking the lead from the kick-off as Bodin had an edge-of-the-box effort pushed away. Cameron Brannagan then had a follow-up shot, but Morgan Feeney made a last-ditch clearance to edge the Shrews a point closer to safety.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey

news

Murdered Finley Boden 'should have been one of the most protected children in the area'

news

Baltimore bridge collapses after being hit by ship, sending vehicles into river

world news