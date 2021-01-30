Jack Ross expects to keep in-demand Hibernian duo at the club

Jack Ross expects Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet to stay with Hibernian beyond the transfer deadline despite leaving the in-demand pair out of his side’s 2-0 victory at Tannadice.

The two players remained on the bench against Dundee United after being the subject of rejected bids.

Millwall reportedly made a move for Scotland Under-21 defender Porteous while Birmingham were said to be in for striker Nisbet.

“I would expect them to be with me on Monday but it can change very quickly,” Ross said.

“I just felt, they are both young men and it’s been an unusual couple of days for them to be the subject of concrete interest and also the attention that comes with that.

“They were both saying they were OK but it’s my job to judge that.

“If they are still with me on Monday, which I think they will be, then they become as normal from there.”

Ross described both offers as “sensible and respectful” but Hibs are in no rush to sell.

“The club has its valuation and also is conscious of where we are trying to get to this season and how that affects it, particularly so late in the window,” he added.

“You try to have back-up plans ready but the longer that goes in the window, the chances of implementing that become slimmer.”

Hibs fared well without them. Centre-back Darren McGregor lashed home following a first-half corner while Martin Boyle finished calmly after Jackson Irvine’s through ball midway through the second half.

Ross said: “The way the pitches are across all the grounds, you have to do the ugly side of the game very well and hope you have moments of quality.

“Both goals were good, different goals from different sources, but we had the quality you need to win matches.”

Hibs also had a lucky escape when Josh Doig got away with a clear handball in his box in front of assistant referee Frank Connor.

The ball bounced up off the left-back’s hand to leave home boss Micky Mellon feeling aggrieved after his side conceded two penalties against St Mirren days earlier, including one for handball.

“The fourth official, John (Beaton), was the one that gave the penalty on Wednesday night,” Mellon said.

“We spoke to him before the game and said we want the same thing if there’s a handball in the box, because you told us any sort of handball is a penalty. We want judged fairly and it just didn’t happen.

“After Wednesday night I presumed if it hit your hand it doesn’t matter what speed it is because that one was about 50 miles per hour when it hit Lawrence (Shankland).”

Referee Gavin Duncan might not have had a clear view but Connor was ideally placed.

“He is looking right at it,” Mellon said. “If the Lawrence Shankland one was a penalty then that’s a stonewall penalty kick.

“They will carry on and referee another game on Wednesday and we will have to deal with the confusion of what is a penalty.”

Mellon also accepted his team lacked some quality and composure in the final third.

“We got into some good areas and played at a good tempo but to lose another goal from a set-play is really disappointing,” he added. “We do work on them and meticulously go over them and everyone has a role.

“The second one, we were in the ascendancy and just made a bad decision on the halfway line. We should be going forward to the front men but tried to make another pass and we got turned over.

“I don’t think we deserved that at that stage.”