25 March 2023

Jack Stevens’ stunner snatches Solihull a point at Oldham

25 March 2023

Jack Stevens produced a stunning overhead kick at the death on his debut as Solihull Moors snatched a 1-1 draw against Oldham in front of 6,685 fans at Boundary Park.

Stevens, a 73rd-minute substitute, turned the ball home in acrobatic fashion three minutes into added time to secure Moors a point, leaving them seven off the National League play-off spots.

After Josh Kelly hit a post for Moors early on from a narrow angle, Mark Kitching thought he had scored the winner in the 13th minute when he drilled a 30-yard effort into the bottom corner.

John Rooney fired over and substitute Mike Fondop hit a post late on for the hosts, which proved costly when former Banbury forward Stevens struck for Moors, who have now taken 13 points from a possible 15.

