07 September 2024

Jacob Hazel at the double as Boston brush aside Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
07 September 2024

Jacob Hazel bagged a brace as Boston produced a brilliant performance to beat Sutton 3-0 at Gander Green Lane in the National League.

Promoted via the play-offs last season, Boston had lost four of their opening six games, but a Hazel double and another from Zak Mills ensured a second successive away win.

Hazel, who saw an earlier lob saved by Steve Arnold, was not to be denied again as he fired the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute.

Mills added a second in the 68th minute before Hazel put the result beyond doubt six minutes later.

Will Davies and Ashley Nadesan, whose effort was cleared off the line by Michael Bostwick, went closest for Sutton, who suffered a second successive defeat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Painter jailed for nine years - the longest summer riots sentence so far

news

Teenager in court over fatal shooting of four people at Georgia high school

news

Southern Britain braced for second day of heavy rain

news