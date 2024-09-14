14 September 2024

Jacob Hazel rescues point for winless Boston against Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

Boston remain winless at home in the National League this season after Jacob Hazel’s equaliser rescued them a point in a 1-1 draw against Aldershot.

Hazel notched his sixth goal of the season and fifth in four matches after Josh Barrett had given Shots a half-time lead, while Boston’s Dan Mooney saw his first-half penalty saved.

Irish midfielder Barrett curled the visitors into a 29th-minute lead after Boston defender Mitchell Roberts had been carried off on a stretcher.

Shots goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst saved Mooney’s spot kick after Hazel’s challenge on Christian Maghoma.

The Pilgrims hauled themselves level in the 73rd minute when Hazel followed up to fire home a rebound after Dewhurst had saved from Tony Weston.

