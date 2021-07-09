Jacob Maddox joins Burton on loan from Portuguese side Vitoria SC
Former Chelsea youngster Jacob Maddox has completed a season-long loan move to Burton from Portuguese club Vitoria SC subject to international clearance, the Brewers have announced.
The 22-year-old midfielder, a member of the England Under-19s squad which won the European Championship in 2017 along with then club-mate Mason Mount, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday and could figure in Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly at Bognor Regis.
Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the League One club’s official website: “He will give us different options in midfield and is versatile. He can play both wide or central.
“He is coming home. He is still young and has got a point to prove. I know him from his Chelsea time and we look forward to welcoming him and settling him in here.”
Maddox, who has represented his country at every level from under-16s to under-20s, began his career at Bristol City, but joined Chelsea as a 14-year-old and had loan spells with Cheltenham, Tranmere and Southampton before heading for the Primeira Liga in August last year.