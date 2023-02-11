Wrexham’s Jacob Mendy scored against former club Wealdstone (Mike Egerton/PA)
11 February 2023

Jacob Mendy among the scorers as Wrexham maintain perfect home record

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2023

Jacob Mendy scored against his former club as Wrexham went back to the top of the National League and maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 3-1 win over Wealdstone.

With Will Ferrell among those watching on, Paul Mullin headed Wrexham in front five minutes before half-time.

Wealdstone drew level five minutes into the second half as Tarryn Allarakhia beat the offside trap and rounded the goalkeeper to score.

But Parity lasted only three minutes as one-time Atletico Madrid youth team player Mendy applied the finish.

And there was a final flourish as Sam Dalby added to the score in the 90th minute, moments after coming on as a replacement for Mullin.

