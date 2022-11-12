Jacob Wakeling rescues point for Swindon against Tranmere
Promotion-chasing Swindon extended their unbeaten League Two run to five games after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Tranmere.
Rovers went ahead after nine minutes as Josh Hawkes was slipped in after he made a well-timed run behind the Swindon defence, took a touch and clinically finished past Sol Brynn into the bottom corner.
The visitors could have doubled their advantage when Kieron Morris won the ball off Ellis Iandolo and fed Chris Merrie on the edge of the area but he shot over.
Just before the half-hour mark, Swindon struck back as Remeao Hutton drilled low across goal and Jacob Wakeling arrived to prod the ball into the gaping net.
Ross Doohan saved Tranmere with five minutes left as Louis Reed hit a fabulous free-kick from 25 yards that dipped under the crossbar, only for the keeper to claw it away.
Jordan Turnbull saw red in stoppage time as he took out Frazer Blake-Tracey on the left of the penalty area as they both challenged for a loose ball.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox