Jadon Sancho in line for Manchester United debut against Leeds

By NewsChain Sport
15:56pm, Fri 13 Aug 2021
Jadon Sancho will be involved for Manchester United against Leeds but Raphael Varane has not completed his move in time for the Premier League clash.

The United boss says he is “still missing a few players through injury and Covid”, with Jesse Lingard absent for last weekend’s friendly against Everton after testing positive.

Dean Henderson has been feeling the after effects of the illness and Edinson Cavani is completing isolation after an extended break. Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo are yet to return to United training after the Olympics while Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford are injured.

Summer signing Junior Firpo is fit to make his Premier League debut for Leeds after shaking off a knock suffered during pre-season.

The 24-year-old ex-Barcelona player could start at left-back, with Robin Koch and Liam Cooper expected to play together in central defence as Diego Llorente remains sidelined with a leg problem.

Midfielder Jamie Shackleton, who suffered a concussion in pre-season, has also been passed fit.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Garner, Van de Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, James, Sancho, Martial, Greenwood.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Firpo, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Cooper, Klich, Dallas, Phillips, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Forshaw, Costa, Bamford, Roberts, Shackleton, Poveda, Jenkins, Huggins.

