Jadon Sancho keen to ‘start again fresh’ under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking forward to making a fresh start at Old Trafford when new boss Erik Ten Hag takes over.

The 22-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 but has not made the impact many fans thought he would after scoring just five goals and making three assists compared to his 36 goal involvements in Germany last season.

Ten Hag will take the reins at Old Trafford at the end of this campaign and the Dutchman has enjoyed a successful career so far by leading Ajax to three league titles, two Dutch Cups and a semi-final appearance in the Champions League, which saw them knocked out by Tottenham in May 2019.

More recently, Sancho has been out of action for the Red Devils with tonsillitis, which could potentially bring his season to a premature end.

He told Premier League Productions: “To start again fresh, with a new manager coming in, we’re looking forward to seeing what his ideas and plans for the team are.

“You only have to think positively. My career is only getting started and, hopefully, it will take off soon.

Sancho admitted this campaign has been a rather difficult one to endure as United will go without a trophy for the fifth consecutive year.

He added: “This has been a difficult season, especially being a Manchester United player, with what the club has achieved over the years.

“United is known for winning trophies and being up there with the best. This season has been a difficult one for all of us, but I think we still have to show belief again.”