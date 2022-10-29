Jahmari Clarke scores the only goal as Woking see off Eastleigh
Jahmari Clarke made an instant impact as a substitute as Woking battled to a 1-0 home win over Eastleigh.
Clarke scored with just his second touch after coming on after Woking had enjoyed the better of the first-half chances.
James Daly hit the post for the home side from outside the box after just five minutes while Rohan Ince was denied by a fine save from Joe McDonnell.
The game’s decisive moment arrived after 64 minutes when substitute Clarke converted emphatically at the near post from Ricky Korboa’s cross.
