29 October 2022

Jahmari Clarke scores the only goal as Woking see off Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2022

Jahmari Clarke made an instant impact as a substitute as Woking battled to a 1-0 home win over Eastleigh.

Clarke scored with just his second touch after coming on after Woking had enjoyed the better of the first-half chances.

James Daly hit the post for the home side from outside the box after just five minutes while Rohan Ince was denied by a fine save from Joe McDonnell.

The game’s decisive moment arrived after 64 minutes when substitute Clarke converted emphatically at the near post from Ricky Korboa’s cross.

