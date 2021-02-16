Jak Alnwick insists St Mirren won’t be complacent against second-bottom Hamilton

St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick insisted Hamilton deserve the same level of attention as the Old Firm as he prepared for Wednesday’s visit of Accies.

Brian Rice’s side stormed to a thumping 4-1 Lanarkshire derby win over Motherwell at the weekend but remain above bottom side Ross County only goal difference with a game in hand.

Alnwick, who has helped Saints to wins over both Rangers and Celtic this season, has seen enough of Accies not to be complacent.

The 27-year-old, who joined Saints from Rangers last June, said: “I don’t think the table reflects how they have been this season.

“We beat them 1-0 at their place and I was quite busy that day and, when I look at other results, like against Rangers (1-1 draw) I thought they were miles the better team and probably deserved the three points.

“They have put in a lot of good performances and came away with nothing.

“They obviously had a great result against Motherwell, whom we played against a few times this season and we know they are a decent side.

“We know how good a lot of teams are in this division, we are going to approach it as we would any other game, as though we were playing against Rangers or Celtic – we will approach Hamilton the same.”

St Mirren sit in seventh place, one point behind Dundee United with two games in hand over the Tannadice side and with real prospect of a top-six finish.

“Obviously we can’t get carried away, there is still a lot of football to be played,” the former Newcastle and Port Vale keeper said.

“But the fact that at this stage of the season we are in a position where it is kind of in our own hands, is obviously brilliant.

“Obviously if we don’t win a game from now until the end of the season and end up in the bottom half then it is has been unsuccessful.

“But we have games in hand over a couple of teams so we are in a good position and we have it down to ourselves.”