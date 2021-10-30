30 October 2021

Jake Beesley’s brace earns Rochdale victory at Barrow

By NewsChain Sport
30 October 2021

Jake Beesley’s second brace of the season earned Rochdale a 2-1 win at Barrow

The game was delayed by 30 minutes due to torrential downpours in Cumbria.

But Beesley scored in each half as Barrow’s winless run stretched to five games.

Both sides had early chances as Paul Farman kept out Jimmy Keohane before goalkeeper Joel Coleman denied Josh Kay at the other end.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as Beesley fired into the bottom corner.

Beesley almost turned provider as the visitors caught Mark Cooper’s men on the break before Farman produced a fine stop to keep out Alex Newby.

Josh Gordon was felled in the box by Corey O’Keeffe to hand the hosts a lifeline. Coleman kept out Kay’s spot-kick, only for the striker to level from the rebound.

But Beesley poked home his second to secure all three points – and back-to-back wins – with 18 minutes to go.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parts of UK hit with almost a month’s worth of rain in just 48 hours

news

Prime Minister reveals Queen was ‘on very good form’ during their weekly conversation

news

As world leaders meet ahead of Cop26, a pictorial reminder of how climate change is reshaping Earth

world news