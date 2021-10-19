Jake Cooper’s late goal gives Millwall victory at 10-man Sheffield United

Jake Cooper’s added-time goal gave Millwall a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

Jed Wallace had put the visitors ahead early on at Bramall Lane, before Billy Sharp equalised from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.

The home side played for more than half an hour with only 10 men after Morgan Gibbs-White was dismissed following a second bookable offence.

George Evans put an early effort wide for Millwall, following a Scott Malone corner.

Wallace struck in the 11th minute, when what appeared to be a cross from wide on the right resulted in the ball going over the head of Blades goalkeeper Robin Olsen and into the net.

As the hosts looked to respond, John Fleck put a long-range shot wide of the target.

David McGoldrick was then presented with a great opportunity to equalise shortly before the half-hour mark. Gibbs-White played a superb defence-splitting pass which put McGoldrick through one-on-one with Bartosz Bialkowski – but the keeper got a hand to his shot to turn the ball wide.

United boss Slavisa Jokanovic made a change towards the end of the first half with Iliman Ndiaye taking over from Conor Hourihane.

Sharp equalised from the penalty spot just before the break after Fleck was brought down inside the area by Malone.

Gibbs-White put a shot on the turn wide soon after the restart, before McGoldrick put the ball over the bar from point-blank range after meeting Enda Stevens’ ball across the face of goal.

The home side had Gibbs-White sent-off in the 54th minute when he received a second booking for an apparent dive after going down inside the penalty area.

There was an enforced change for the hosts two minutes later when Jayden Bogle limped off, replaced by Chris Basham.

Tom Bradshaw threatened for the visitors, shooting on target but straight at Olsen.

Cooper had another chance for the visitors, heading wide from a corner, before Bialkowski came to his side’s rescue with a good save to keep out Ndiaye’s firm shot from inside the area, turning the ball over the bar.

Millwall had a chance on the break when Wallace found Benik Afobe, who dragged his shot wide from the left-hand side of the area.

There was another chance for the visitors when Olsen parried Wallace’s effort and Mason Bennett, following up, was unable to turn the rebound on target.

However, Cooper won it for the visitors in time added on with a superb effort from around 25 yards which beat Olsen – diving to his left.