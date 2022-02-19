Jake Doyle-Hayes’ double helps Hibernian down Ross County

Jake Doyle-Hayes scored a double as Hibernian overcame Ross County 2-0 to climb up to fourth in the cinch Premiership.

Both strikes came after the break following a nondescript opening 45 minutes, with the Irishman’s second a stunning effort.

The Easter Road outfit broke the deadlock when Doyle-Hayes opened his account for Hibs in the 50th minute.

The midfielder beat Ross Laidlaw with a drive from outside the box but there were question marks over the goalkeeper’s failure to keep the shot out.

However, there was no stopping the former St Mirren playmaker’s second, Doyle-Hayes controlling a clearance before volleying the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

Hibs are now only nine points adrift of city rivals Hearts, while Ross County are four points clear of the relegation zone.

There was little between the teams in a first half that was short of entertainment.

County striker Jordan White was booked after just six minutes for diving inside the area after going down theatrically in a challenge with Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey.

At the other end, Chris Cadden found himself in space inside the area but his low cross was behind Kevin Nisbet, much to the annoyance of the Scotland international.

White was presented with a chance to test Macey in the 16th minute following a through ball from Jake Vokins but the marksman’s attempted chip of Macey from a tight angle was collected by the goalkeeper.

Hibs made a bright start to the second period and broke the deadlock after 50 minutes through Doyle-Hayes.

Lewis Stevenson’s corner eventually fell to the Irishman on the edge of the box and his stinging drive was too hot to handle for Laidlaw, who got a hand to the ball.

The home side should have doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Sylvester Jasper did brilliantly to tee up Ewan Henderson in the box but the midfielder’s low drive inside the box was forced behind by Laidlaw.

From the resulting corner from Henderson, Ryan Porteous’ downward header was kept out by the Staggies shot stopper.

The away team attempted to step up the pressure as they searched for an equaliser.

Charles Regan-Cook had a tame shot easily collected by Macey before Ross Callachan fired an effort wide from distance.

Hibs made sure of the points in the 78th minute with a stunning strike from Doyle-Hayes.

Chris Mueller’s free-kick was partially cleared by Callachan and Doyle-Hayes chested the ball before firing a volley into the top corner from 20 yards.

Laidlaw denied Josh Doig a third for Hibs with an outstretched save late in the game.