05 August 2023

Jake Eastwood saves penalty on Grimsby debut to earn point against AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
05 August 2023

Grimsby and AFC Wimbledon shared the points in their Sky Bet League Two curtain-raiser at Blundell Park.

Mariners goalkeeper Jake Eastwood was the hero as he saved a second-half penalty from Ali Al-Hamadi on debut to earn his side a point.

The Dons’ best chances aside from the penalty came in quick succession around the 34th minute as Ryan Johnson won two headers from back-to-back corners.

Despite Grimsby’s bright start to the second half, the visitors were gifted a golden opportunity to go ahead in the 59th minute as Harry Clifton brought down Al-Hamadi in the box.

He stepped up to take the penalty, which was saved well by Eastwood down to his left, with a double save made in the end by the Grimsby stopper to deny Al-Hamadi on the follow-up.

Buoyed by the penalty save, the hosts went down the other end a few minutes later with defender Harvey Rodgers having a shot from outside the area saved by the visiting goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Abo Eisa went close to scoring the only goal but his long-range effort was tipped onto a post by Bass.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested after conviction for selling state assets

world news

London facing rain and more rain this weekend

news

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news