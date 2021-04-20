Jake Hull hopes to gain experience on loan after signing contract extension
Rotherham teenager Jake Hull hopes to get some loan experience under his belt as he signed a one-year contract extension after impressing during training this season.
The 19-year-old, who signed his first professional contract at the New York Stadium last summer, has worked his way up through the youth ranks at the Championship club but is yet to make an appearance for the first team.
He joined Matlock Town on loan earlier this season before the short spell was ended early to Covid-19 restrictions.
He hopes to make a mark for Rotherham’s first team in the near future after committing to a deal that ends in June 2022 but is focused on going out on loan first off.
He said: “I’ve been training with the first team which is a massive step up from the youth team, but not being able to play games because of the Covid situation has been frustrating.
“The first-team staff tried to make that happen for me by organising a loan to Matlock Town and I think I had a good experience of being involved with men’s football there, but the football element of that was limited because of the pandemic.
“Hopefully next year I can get out on loan and play some games more consistently next year.”